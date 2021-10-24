STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The center broke a 3-3 tie with 13 seconds to go in overtime, his second career OT goal.

2. Rickard Rakell, Ducks: The winger scored twice.

3. Brandon Duhaime, Wild: The rookie recorded his first career NHL goal.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Game-winning goals by Hartman this season.

2 Anaheim goals off deflections.

9 Consecutive Wild victories vs. the Ducks.

SARAH McLELLAN