Arnold throws 4 TD passes -- 3 to newcomer Burks -- to help No. 16 Oklahoma rout Temple 51-3

Burks, a transfer from Purdue, never caught more than two touchdown passes in a game for the Boilermakers. He had three scores at halftime Friday and finished with six catches for 36 yards. He joined Ryan Broyles (2009), Mark Bradley (2004), Mark Clayton (2003) and Jack Lockett (1950) as the only Sooners to catch three touchdown passes in a half. He also became the first Oklahoma player to register three touchdown receptions in a season opener.