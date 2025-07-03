Long-sought $500M Duluth project in limbo, with New York developer’s finances questioned

DULUTH – A self-described “rabbi real estate mogul,” Lazar “Luzy” Ostreicher shepherded an impressive $76 million investment here, including buying two prime apartment buildings. And his plans called for something bigger.
He envisioned a $500 million development on a promising but long-vacant hillside site overlooking Lake Superior, once the site of Duluth Central High School.
Ostreicher, a New Yorker unknown to Duluthians just a few years ago, vowed to create a new neighborhood sporting about 1,200 residences — with the city’s financial help.
But in June, just six months after a festive public groundbreaking for the 53-acre project dubbed Incline Village, the city of Duluth said Ostreicher’s companies had breached eight parts of a development agreement.
The city said it lacked key financial information about the project; construction contracts were in default; and little actual work had been done.
Now the project is stalled, leaving questions about Ostreicher’s finances and how Incline Village will move forward.
“I don’t think [Ostreicher] was ever properly vetted as a viable developer,” said Wendy Durrwachter, a Duluth city councilor who cast the lone “no” vote to award $75 million in projected tax increment financing (TIF) for Incline Village.
Durrwachter said she was skeptical of Incline Village from the start because the council received so little information about Ostreicher’s past projects.