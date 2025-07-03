Business

Long-sought $500M Duluth project in limbo, with New York developer’s finances questioned

Lazar Ostreicher pitched a big residential complex with city financial aid on the site of old Central High School, but Duluth says he breached his contract. He’s fighting the city while separately fighting a lender from foreclosing on a Duluth apartment he owns.

By Mike Hughlett and

Jana Hollingsworth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 3, 2025 at 2:00PM
Lazar “Luzy” Ostreicher, developer of the stalled Incline Village, speaks at the project's groundbreaking in December with Duluth Mayor Roger Reinert at his side. (Jana Hollingsworth/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DULUTH – A self-described “rabbi real estate mogul,” Lazar “Luzy” Ostreicher shepherded an impressive $76 million investment here, including buying two prime apartment buildings. And his plans called for something bigger.

He envisioned a $500 million development on a promising but long-vacant hillside site overlooking Lake Superior, once the site of Duluth Central High School.

Ostreicher, a New Yorker unknown to Duluthians just a few years ago, vowed to create a new neighborhood sporting about 1,200 residences — with the city’s financial help.

But in June, just six months after a festive public groundbreaking for the 53-acre project dubbed Incline Village, the city of Duluth said Ostreicher’s companies had breached eight parts of a development agreement.

The city said it lacked key financial information about the project; construction contracts were in default; and little actual work had been done.

Now the project is stalled, leaving questions about Ostreicher’s finances and how Incline Village will move forward.

“I don’t think [Ostreicher] was ever properly vetted as a viable developer,” said Wendy Durrwachter, a Duluth city councilor who cast the lone “no” vote to award $75 million in projected tax increment financing (TIF) for Incline Village.

Durrwachter said she was skeptical of Incline Village from the start because the council received so little information about Ostreicher’s past projects.

Lazar "Luzy" Ostreicher, second from left, at the December groundbreaking of Incline Village, a $500 million housing project in Duluth. The city of Duluth says the developer is now in breach of his contract. (Jana Hollingsworth/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

But most city officials trusted Ostreicher’s wherewithal, buoyed by his previous investments in Duluth real estate.

City Councilor Arik Forsman said the developer’s “default of commitments” does make him wonder about Ostreicher’s capabilities. “But I’m also going to stand by the process and hope that it gets turned around.”

Last month, the city threatened to cancel Incline Village’s development contract in 45 days if Ostreicher has not corrected the breaches. None of the project’s TIF financing has been dispensed yet.

On Tuesday, Ostreicher’s Duluth attorney, William Burns, sent the city a letter “demanding” it withdraw the breach notice. The letter claims the Incline project has “drawn significant interest” from potential financial backers to replace a $45 million financing commitment that disintegrated last fall.

But they can’t move forward unless the development breach is removed, Burns wrote.

Another property in trouble

Meanwhile, Ostreicher is fighting to hold onto Endi, a modern apartment building overlooking Lake Superior on Duluth’s London Road.

Ostreicher’s Endi Plaza LLC bought the building in 2022. But Endi’s largest creditor, Fannie Mae, wants to foreclose on it, claiming the company defaulted on a nearly $52 million loan.

Endi fell behind on payments and submitted financial reports revealing “significant inconsistencies and inaccuracies,” and in one case, “false information,” Fannie Mae claims in court filings. Endi Plaza has denied those accusations.

Ostreicher did not respond to requests for comment for this story.

Ostreicher’s pitch to Duluth

At the Dec. 10 groundbreaking, Ostreicher said he comes from a “real estate family” that discovered Duluth eight years ago.

“We see a market, we see good people, people who are community-minded,” Ostreicher told an assembly of Duluth politicians and business leaders.

He gave the city a Hanukkah menorah at the hillside project’s christening, using it to illustrate his journey to Duluth.

Ostreicher, 46, hails from Monsey, N.Y, a hamlet about 35 miles northwest of New York City. It’s a prominent hub of Hasidism, a branch of orthodox Judaism.

Ostreicher serves a congregation of 100 in Monsey, according to Luzyostreicher.com, which is headlined “rabbi real estate mogul.”

Ostreicher describes himself on the site as “a savvy and discerning real estate professional who works on large-scale projects,” as well as “teacher of values, counselor, healer and caretaker.”

In mid-2023, Ostreicher was ministering to his congregation in the basement of his Monsey home, according to a federal lawsuit he filed in New York.

The dispute centered on control of a Monsey property used for religious purposes.

Ostreicher claimed he bought the property for his congregation, but that another New York rabbi, Mordechai Beck, had wrested it away in a fraudulent scheme.

In May 2024, a judge dismissed Ostreicher’s racketeering claims against Beck.

Ostreicher’s federal suit came after he was sued in New York state court by Anshei Sfard D’Monsey, a “religious corporation” at least half-owned by Beck. The suit claimed Ostreicher tried to oust Beck’s synagogue and yeshiva from the same property, which Ostreicher denied.

Anshei Sfard D’Monsey won a state court order prohibiting Ostreicher from interfering with Beck’s use of the property.

Ostreicher begins investing in Duluth

Ostreicher’s first big splash in Duluth came in 2018 when one of his companies paid $21 million for Kenwood Village, a year-old apartment building near the University of Minnesota Duluth.

In 2022, an Ostreicher company bought the Endi apartments for $50 million and a commercial building in West Duluth for about $5 million.

Another Ostreicher company paid $8 million in 2023 for the Duluth Central High School site. The school had sat empty since its last class graduated in 2011, with multiple previous real estate deals falling through.

The city hoped for a development that would bring desperately needed housing to a spot Duluthians hold dear.

Duluth Mayor Roger Reinert said “1,200 housing units over a multiyear period is absolutely the bullseye of meeting a housing need, meeting a tax base need and doing something productive on that site.”

He said he talked to Ostreicher about his ability to finance Incline Village.

“In the opportunities that I’ve had to not just talk with Mr. Ostreicher, but others that are family members, they certainly conveyed the sense that they had the capability to do that,” Reinert said.

Ostreicher sought the TIF package in 2023, and the city granted it in early 2024, soon after Reinert replaced Emily Larson as mayor.

Larson declined to comment for this story.

The TIF application said the “Ostreicher family of New York is an experienced real estate developer” — but lacked details about past projects.

Questions were “raised concerning the developer’s financial capabilities,” according to a memo written to the Duluth City Council in February 2024 by David Montgomery, the former chief administrative officer for Duluth.

But Montgomery noted that “the developer’s financial credibility is evidenced” by the money his companies had already invested in Duluth real estate. Montgomery wrote, too, that Ostreicher “presented four other sizable housing projects developed by his firms in recent years.”

The four projects — three in or near Monsey, the fourth in Miami Beach — were described in a handout that Montgomery gave to the council.

But a Star Tribune review found that two of the four properties, including the one in Florida, were built in 1974 — before Lazar Ostreicher was born. It isn’t clear if his family members were involved in building the 1970s projects.

Montgomery did not respond to requests for comment.

Ostreicher’s financial information ‘no longer accurate’

Ostreicher talked about his access to capital, large development projects and deals that he’d done overseas, said Matt Baumgartner, president of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce.

Yet in June, the city cited a financing issue as one breach of its development agreement with Ostreicher’s companies. Financial information submitted for Incline Village “no longer accurately reflects the developer’s source of funds,” the city claimed.

Burns, Incline Village’s lawyer, responded to the city in a June letter saying the developers worked “diligently to move the project forward.”

Financing information “was 100% accurate at the time,” and Ostreicher provided “evidence of equity contribution to the project,” Burns wrote.

The developer had assembled a financing plan featuring a $45 million cash infusion, he continued. But it fell apart.

Burns’ letter blamed St. Cloud-based Stearns Bank for failing to issue a critical standby letter of credit. Stearns Bank declined to comment.

One of Ostreicher’s companies has not paid 2024 property taxes past due on the Incline Village property. In April, the company challenged the property’s valuation.

His companies also have bounced checks to St. Louis County and the city of Duluth, both since successfully resubmitted, public records indicate. The building construction permit for Incline Village still sits at City Hall, awaiting payment of $192,000 since May 7.

Incline Village, a $500 million project that will be built on the former Central High School site overlooking Lake Superior in Duluth, is in limbo after the city said the developer breached his contract.

Endi situation complicates other Duluth projects

The day before Incline Village’s December groundbreaking, Endi Plaza filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, which shields companies from creditors’ claims — and litigation.

The bankruptcy was aimed at forestalling Fannie Mae’s quest for a state court order to put Endi into receivership.

But in February, Endi asked the court to dismiss the bankruptcy filing, saying it was negotiating with Fannie Mae. Talks failed, and on June 6, St. Louis County District Court Judge Eric Hylden ordered that Endi Plaza be placed in receivership.

Endi promptly filed for Chapter 11 protection again to freeze the takeover.

In court filings, Fannie Mae called Endi’s latest bankruptcy “fraudulent” and in violation of Hylden’s order. Only the independent real estate firm appointed by Hylden to run Endi can put the entity into bankruptcy now, Fannie Mae claims.

Fannie Mae also has sued an Ostreicher business associate, Abraham Schnitzler, in connection with the Endi loan default.

Schnitzler, of Brooklyn, N.Y., personally guaranteed the $51.8 million loan and is the “key principal” of a company that controls Endi Plaza, according to state court filings by Fannie Mae.

Schnitzler did not respond to requests for comment.

Schnitzler also is an officer and manager of the company that owns Ostreicher’s Kenwood Village apartments, as well as the apparent owner of a lighting company in New Jersey, public records records show.

A Duluthian familiar with Incline Village, who declined to speak for attribution, said Schnitzler has been involved in the hillside project, too, and that Schnitzler attended the December groundbreaking.

Reinert said if Ostreicher does not move ahead on Incline Village, the way forward is unknown, since Ostreicher owns the land.

The city is willing to play “matchmaker” if Ostreicher’s project falls through and he wants to sell to another developer, Reinert said.

“We need the housing on that site, but it also has to be done in a way that if [public money] is involved, it protects the public interest.”

Includes reporting from Star Tribune staff writer John Wareham.

about the writers

Mike Hughlett

Reporter

Mike Hughlett covers energy and other topics for the Minnesota Star Tribune, where he has worked since 2010. Before that he was a reporter at newspapers in Chicago, St. Paul, New Orleans and Duluth.

See Moreicon

Jana Hollingsworth

Duluth Reporter

Jana Hollingsworth is a reporter covering a range of topics in Duluth and northeastern Minnesota for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the new North Report newsletter.

See Moreicon

