Developer of big Duluth hilltop real estate venture blames bank for latest financial woes

The developer behind a troubled $500 million real estate venture in Duluth is blaming a St. Cloud-based bank for its shaky start.
The city of Duluth last week declared that Lazar “Luzy” Ostreicher’s companies had breached a development contract for a megaproject that’s supposed to transform a Duluth hilltop overlooking Lake Superior.
But construction contracts were in default; key financial information was missing; and little work had been done on the site, according to the city.
In a response to the city this week, Ostreicher’s Duluth attorney William Burns wrote that a $45 million cash infusion into the Incline Village project fell apart because Stearns Bank did not come through with a critical financing guarantee.
Stearns Bank did not respond to requests for comment.
Ostreicher’s agreement with the city will be severed if problems are not addressed in 45 days, potentially killing the project, which includes 1,180 apartments, 120 condominiums and retail space on a 53-acre site once occupied by Duluth Central High School.
Meanwhile, Ostreicher has put Endi Plaza, a separate venture that owns a Duluth apartment building, back into bankruptcy after an adverse court ruling on Friday.
The ruling was to put Endi Plaza into receivership. Fannie Mae, which sought the receivership, says Endi Plaza defaulted on a $52 million loan.