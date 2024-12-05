AP's top songs of 2024: 'Texas Hold 'Em,' 'Not Like Us,' 'Igual Que Un Ángel' and more

Of any contemporary pop performer, Post Malone has benefitted the most from his ability to shapeshift. In an alternative universe, it might be hard to think of the ''White Iverson'' rapper launching a successful country career. In this one, it makes too much sense — the Texas musician has been dropping ''ma'ams'' and ''sirs'' in his speech since day one, and his signature autotuned vibrato works across the genre spectrum. (It's that same idiosyncrasy that had both Beyoncé and Taylor Swift calling him for features this year.) But it is his red solo cup collaboration with controversial hitmaker Morgan Wallen that undoubtedly made waves, an immediate anthem for hanging out in the bed of a pickup truck or at a backyard barbecue.