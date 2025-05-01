Today in History: May 1, Obama announces killing of Osama bin Laden

Today is Thursday, May 1, the 121st day of 2025. There are 244 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On May 1, 2011, President Barack Obama announced the death of Osama bin Laden during a U.S. commando operation, which took place in Abbottabad, Pakistan in the early morning hours of May 2 local time.
Also on this date:
In 1866, three days of race-related rioting erupted in Memphis, Tennessee, as white mobs targeted Black people, 46 of whom were killed, along with two whites.
In 1931, the Empire State Building was dedicated in New York City; it would be the world's tallest building for four decades.
In 1960, the Soviet Union shot down an American U-2 reconnaissance plane over Sverdlovsk and captured its pilot, Francis Gary Powers.
In 1963, Jim Whittaker, joined by Sherpa mountaineer Nawang Gombu, became the first American to summit Mount Everest.