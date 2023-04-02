The Shingle Creek Crossing shopping center in Brooklyn Center has lost another tenant.

Applebee's Bar and Grill abruptly shut its doors this week. A sign on the front door directs diners to locations in Maple Grove, Fridley and New Hope.

The closure came just a week after Walmart announced it will shut down its supercenter in the troubled shopping complex on April 21.

"I'm very sad about this news," wrote Cathy Stiernagle on the Friends of Brooklyn Center Facebook page. " My family and I and my friends have gone to this Applebee's for many many years."

Applebee's first opened in Brooklyn Center in the former Brookdale Shopping Center. The chain later built a free-standing restaurant across from the former Sears at 56th and Xerxes avenues N. as Brookdale was razed to make way for Walmart.

Walmart has been the anchor of rebuilt retail area and renamed Shingle Creek Crossing. The center off Hwy. 100 and Bass Lake Road includes more than 30 small shops, restaurants, a fitness center and a dental practice.

Applebee's did not specifically say why it was closing the eatery that had been open since 1985.

"We greatly appreciate our neighbor's patronage for the past 38 years and loved being part of this neighborhood," spokeswoman Katy Sienko said in a statement.

Employees have been offered positions at other Applebee's locations, the statement said.

Applebee's departure comes as Walmart prepares to leave and other businesses in the area have already done so. Sears closed shop in 2018. Target shut down its store a few blocks to the north across from the Brookdale Library in 2019. Discount Tire, in the Shingle Creek Crossing pulled out last year.

A Burlington store, however, did open in the shopping center in November.