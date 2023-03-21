Brooklyn Center is losing one of its largest retailers.

City officials on Tuesday confirmed that the Walmart in the Shingle Creek Crossing shopping center will close on April 21.

"The city was notified this morning at 11:18 am.," said Barb Suciu, assistant city manager and city clerk for the north metro suburb.

City officials had no immediate response to the news, Suciu said.

A spokeswoman for the Arkansas-based retailer said the store was not meeting financial expectations. While business at its 5,000 stores remains strong, "this specific store hasn't performed as well as we hoped," a statement from the company said.

Brooklyn Center's pharmacy staff will work with customers to transfer prescriptions other locations. Employees will be offered the chance to transfer to other nearby stores, the retailer said.

"We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Brooklyn Center location. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com," said Felicia McCraine, communications director for Walmart in the northern and eastern United States

Walmart opened it superstore on the site of the former Brookdale Shopping Center off Hwy. 100 and Bass Lake Road in 2012. The store has been the anchor of the retail area that includes more than 30 small shops, restaurants, a fitness center and a dental practice.

The shopping area surrounding the Walmart has also been called "a hotspot for crime," Brooklyn Center Police Chief Chief Kellace McDaniel said last month. He made the comment as the city rolled out its first mobile camera trailer and planned to park it in the shopping center's parking lot.

Walmart's departure is the second major retailer to leave Brooklyn Center. In 2019, Target closed its store a few blocks to the north in the Shingle Creek Center across from the Hennepin County Service Center and Library.

The store was used as a COVID-19 vaccination site, but had remained empty since.