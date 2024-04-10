The jury in the Apple River stabbing trial began deliberating on Wednesday afternoon after attorneys for the prosecution and defense painted starkly contrasting pictures of the behavior of defendant Nicolae Miu, who is charged with killing a Stillwater teenager and injuring four others during a confrontation that turned deadly on a beautiful summer day.

Miu, of Prior Lake, has been charged with first degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide over the July 30, 2022 incident at the popular recreation area near Somerset, Wis. — a popular destination for inner-tubing in the warm months. Miu is accused of stabbing Isaac Schuman, Alexander Martin, Dante Carlson, Anthony Carlson and Rhyley Mattison after an argument escalated to violence, leaving blood and screams in its wake. Schuman, 17, died from his injuries.

"Nicolae was not in fear, he snapped. He was angry and he snapped, and he knew it," Prosecuting Attorney Karl Anderson said during closing arguments. "If he was actually in fear, he would have left."

Turning to the jury and nodding to a TV where photos of Schuman appeared, Anderson called the teenager's death senseless. He said Miu should have walked away from the fight. Throughout the trial, prosecutors argued that Miu, 54, was angry when slashing at Schuman and others. And when authorities arrested Miu near the river's exit about an hour after the stabbing, prosecutors said the lies he told showed him trying to hide his crime.





Nicolae Miu’s defense attorney Corey Chirafisi presents his closing statements to the jury during the Nicolae Miu trial at the St. Croix County Circuit Court in Hudson, Wis., on Wednesday.

Defense attorney countered that Miu was scared and surrounded by drunk people who were yelling at him. The Prior Lake man had revealed Tuesday that he unfolded his knife before the fight began, but defense attorney Corey Chirafisi said his client was justified in trying to defend himself.

"They got in his face, they screamed at him they called him names, they swore at him they put hands on him ... and this man, who had heart surgery, is terrified of what's going on," Chirafisi said. "If you believe it's probably self-defense, he's not guilty. If you believe it's possibly self-defense, he's not guilty."

"Nic didn't move toward Isaac Schuman," Chirafisi added. "Isaac Schuman moved toward him."

Judge Michael Waterman released jurors to start deliberations at around noon Wednesday. "Draw your own conclusions from the evidence," he said.