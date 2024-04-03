A woman stabbed by Nicolae Miu during a violent 2022 fight on the Apple River testified Wednesday that she thought she had been punched before looking down to see her torso sliced open.

Rhyley Mattison, 25, said Miu said nothing as the attack commenced.

"I just remember seeing (Miu's) face very blank," Mattison said. "It didn't feel real."

The trial was in its third day Wednesday in St. Croix County Circuit Court, featuring testimony from more witnesses who were on the river that July 30, when Miu encountered a group of six teenage boys. Five people were stabbed including Isaac Schuman, 17, of Stillwater, who died soon after. Miu, who has pleaded not guilty and claimed self-defense, faces a possible life sentence.

In testimony Wednesday morning, Mattison recalled how she had gone tubing on the Apple River with friends to celebrate Quinton Carlson's birthday. A commotion in a nearby group of tubers brought her to Miu and Schuman's group.

A video shot by Schuman's friend Jawahn Cockfield shows Mattison and her friend Madison Coen confronting Miu, telling him to leave. Miu seems to ignore the two women while looking beyond them to where his wife and friends were located. Several witnesses have testified that Miu struck Coen in the face, and that the fight quickly escalated at that point.

Miu's defense attorney Aaron Nelson questioned Mattison's recall of that day. Mattison acknowledged under Nelson's questioning that she had been drinking and smoking marijuana before the fight.

"Fair to say that what you're telling us is that you kind of deduced that something happened to Maddy?" Nelson said. Mattison replied: "I know I saw Maddy get hit."

In opening statements Monday, St. Croix County District Attorney Karl Hanson argued that Miu acted criminally when he stabbed five people, killed Schuman, and then walked away as rescuers called for help and dragged the injured to shore. Miu tossed his knife in the woods before rejoining his group and floating downriver, Hanson said.

Miu was apprehended about an hour later at the spot where tubers exit. By that time he had put on a shirt, hat, and sunglasses. When he first spoke to St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson, Miu said "I hear somebody got stabbed...and I fit the description." After his arrest, when told that someone had died, Miu asked if it was because other tubers had been fighting with each other.

The prosecution said Miu had ample opportunity to leave Schuman and his friends before the fight worsened, but after walking a short distance away, he ran through knee-deep water and put his hands on their tubes, stopping them from floating further. He originally told investigators he didn't have a knife, and that the other tubers had two knives, one of which he was able to wrestle away from them.

The video shows, and a witness testified, that Miu pulled the knife from his shorts. His wife Sondra also told investigators that Miu was carrying a knife that day.

Miu's defense attorneys, while agreeing to the basic facts, have presented a different version of the day. Miu feared for his life when 13 people confronted him, and had the legal right to self-defense, they argued. Miu was simply looking for a friend's lost cell phone when he left his group, they said.

The first group of teenagers he encountered acknowledged in court that they had been drinking that day, and some of them had been smoking marijuana. Schuman's friends testified that Miu said something about "looking for little girls," and said this statement started the confrontation.

Miu's attorneys said there's no video evidence that Miu made that statement. They pointed out that several of Schuman's friends never told police about the alleged statement after the incident.

The cellphone video shot by Cockfield shows people shouting at Miu and taunting him. It also shows Miu being punched and knocked to the ground. The defense has argued that the boys could have moved along but instead stayed as another group of tubers were drawn to the confrontation.