The last time she saw her son Isaac Schuman alive, Alina Hernandez put sunscreen on his ears and told him to go have fun with his friends on the Apple River, the Stillwater woman tearfully recalled Tuesday morning in court.

Hernandez's testimony came on the second day of the murder trial of Nicolae Miu, the 54-year-old Prior Lake man charged with fatally stabbing Schuman and injuring four others when he pulled a knife during an argument between tubers on the Apple River July 30, 2022.

Hernandez said she was enjoying coffee on her deck with her sister-in-law when Isaac asked if he could go tubing. She said yes, but then told him she was planning to ask him to go to the airport to pick up her husband Donny Hernandez.

"He said 'I can pick dad up,'" Hernandez told the court, "And I said, 'No, just go have fun with your friends on the river."

It was just a few hours later that Hernandez got a call from one of Isaac's friends telling her about the stabbing. She and Donny quickly drove to the spot on the Apple River where emergency crews were still helping the stabbing victims. Hernandez said she saw an ambulance when they arrived and she ran to it thinking that it was treating her son, only to learn that it was another stabbing victim. Then she saw a group of people performing CPR on a person laying on the riverbank, and she recognized her son's hair.

She ran to the river but saw that he was already gone.

"When you got to Isaac, was it clear he was already deceased?" asked St. Croix County District Attorney Karl E. Anderson.

"Yes," said Hernandez.

The trial before St. Croix County Circuit Court judge R. Michael Waterman is expected to last two weeks. Miu faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Schuman's death, and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbings of Rhyley Mattison, A.J. Martin, Dante Carlson, and Tony Carlson.

Miu, who plead not guilty and has argued that he was acting in self-defense, could be sent to prison for life if convicted.