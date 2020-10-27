There is zero educational content in this post. It’s all gross or creepy stuff we’ve seen over the past year as home inspectors.
Enjoy!
This is the remains of a bat, found in a furnace return plenum.
We have plenty of photos of bats at soffits and in attics, but that’s typical. This is a bat in an unusual spot; it’s just sitting on the grass.
Here are the remains of a bird that found its way into a furnace.
Something found its way into the air filter and made one heck of a huge home in it.
We’re pretty sure someone put this here to startle us off the roof.
And someone surely put these rubber snakes here to scare us off the roof.
Someone tried sealing the intersection between the walkway and the wall with a garter snake. Caulk would have worked better.
We found this monster spider inside someone’s HRV.
Havnohart trap.
Several salamanders simultaneously swimming in a sump basket.
Here’s a salamander in a crawl space.
Squirrel remains in an attic.
Sewer Joe showing off. Thank you for all that you do, sir.
And this collection wouldn’t be complete without a bunch of skeletons stashed in various attics. It’s always creepy to find these. Why don’t people store these in closets, where they belong?