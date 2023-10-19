Robbinsdale Armstrong put Wednesday's battle featuring fellow Class 5A heavyweight Andover in motion with an opening-drive touchdown.

The highlights stopped there for host Armstrong.

Andover closed the first half with four unanswered touchdowns en route to a runaway 42-7 victory.

Senior D'Mario Davenport rushed for three touchdowns in the first half, including a 65-yard touchdown dash. He caught two scoring passes in the third quarter. The Huskies entered the regular-season finale as the highest-scoring team in Class 5A (43.1 points per game).

Davenport's talented counterpart, Armstrong junior running back Kevon Johnson, missed the game with an injury. Johnson has run for 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

Section playoffs begin next week. Andover, 7-1 and ranked No. 5 in this week's Associated Press poll, clinched the No. 1 seed in Section 7 and a first-round bye before Wednesday's kickoff. No. 8 Armstrong (6-2) still has a strong case for the top seed in Section 5.