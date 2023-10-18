Senior forward Disha Roy scored in overtime, and the Edina girls soccer team kept its bid for an undefeated season alive with a 3-2 victory over second-seeded Minnetonka in the Class 3A, Section 2 final Tuesday night at Prior Lake High School.

The top-seeded Hornets (19-0), last season's state runners-up, rallied to tie the score on a goal by senior midfielder Grace Pohlidal in the second half. The Hornets advance to the state tournament for the third consecutive season.

The Skippers (15-4) received goals from seniors Darby Allen and Juliet Carlson.

In other girls section final games:

Class 3A, Section 1: Arianna Balgobin scored two goals to lead top-seeded Lakeville North past second-seeded Lakeville South 3-0.

Class 3A, Section 6: Top-seeded Wayzata defeated third-seeded Rogers 6-0 to win its third consecutive section title. The Trojans had six different goal-scorers.

Class 3A, Section 7: Brenna Hudson scored in the first half to lead third-seeded Andover to a 1-0 victory over top-seeded Centennial.

Class 3A, Section 8: Harlee Peltz scored a go-ahead goal with 3:48 left to help top-seeded St. Michael-Albertville defeat second-seeded Buffalo 2-0. Emma Kvant sealed the victory with a goal with 37 seconds left.

Class 1A, Section 4: Viviana Kenfield scored two goals to send top-seeded St. Croix Prep to the state tournament for the first time. The Lions defeated second-seeded Concordia Academy 4-1.

Class 1A, Section 6: Top-seeded Southwest Christian won its first section title with a 4-1 victory over third-seeded Holy Family at Norwood Young America High School.

Boys soccer

Class 3A, Section 3: Third-seeded Park of Cottage Grove knocked off top-seeded Rosemount 1-0 to reach the state tournament for the first time since 1994.

Class 3A, Section 4: Fourth-seeded Woodbury defeated host second-seeded Stillwater 2-1 in penalty kicks. Olin Franzwa powered a kick past the Ponies goalkeeper to send the Royals to the state tournament for the second consecutive year.

Class 3A, Section 6: Ben Eisinger and Aiden Judickas scored goals in the first half to lift top-seeded Wayzata past second-seeded Minneapolis Washburn 2-1.

Class 3A, Section 8: Joseph Rohrer scored two goals to lift top-seeded St. Michael-Albertville past visiting fifth-seeded Moorhead 2-0.

Class 2A, Section 4: Fourth-seeded Mahtomedi defeated second-seeded St. Anthony 4-3 on a free kick with eight seconds left in overtime. Mason Kipp scored two goals for the Zephyrs.

Class 1A, Section 5: Top-seeded Cristo Rey Jesuit defeated third-seeded Marantha Christian 2-0 at Fridley High School to win their first section championship.