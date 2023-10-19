FOOTBALL
NORTHSTAR • TWIN CITIES
• Mpls. Southwest 27, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 0
• Mpls. Washburn 23, Bloom. Kennedy 19
• St. Paul Central 34, St. Paul Highland Park 24
SKYWAY • MAROON
• Mpls. North 42, Fridley 0
SKYWAY • RED
• St. Paul Johnson 26, Mpls. South 12
SOUTH CENTRAL • WHITE
• Jordan 25, Tri-City United 13
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Albert Lea 29, Belle Plaine 8
• Alexandria 34, Elk River 30
• Andover 42, Armstrong 7
• Annandale 29, New London-Spicer 19
• Becker 43, Foley 0
• Big Lake 40, Columbia Heights 7
• Bloom. Jefferson 30, Rochester J.M. 6
• Blue Earth Area 31, Sibley East 8
• Brainerd 42, St. Francis 16
• Breck 13, Watertown-Mayer 0
• Brooklyn Center 13, Spectrum 10
• Byron 42, South St. Paul 6
• Chanhassen 58, St. Louis Park 0
• Chaska 35, St. Thomas Acad. 34, OT
• Chisago Lakes 61, North St. Paul 6
• Concordia Acad. 42, Mpls. Roosevelt 0
• Cooper 22, Hastings 8
• Cretin-D.H. 20, Irondale 16
• Delano 35, Milaca 14
• Dassel-Cokato 41, Princeton 22
• Eagan 45, Eastview 20
• Edina 72, Hopkins 0
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 20, Faribault 14
• Hill-Murray 56, St. Paul Como Park 6
• Holy Family 28, SPA/MA/B 22
• Hutchinson 52, Holy Angels 6
• Kasson-Mantorville 17, Prov. Acad. 10
• LeSueur-Hend. 34, Lake Crystal-WM 7
• Mayer Lutheran 35, Randolph 14
• Monticello 26, Cambridge-Isanti 19
• Mound Westonka 42, Ben.-St. Marg. 34
• Mpls. Henry 10, DeLaSalle 7
• New Prague 35, St. Cloud Tech 7
• North Branch 44, Cloquet 7
• Northfield 36, Tartan 6
• Norwood YA 49, Gibbon-F-W 48, OT
• Owatonna 49, Apple Valley 12
• Park Center 28, Sartell 6
• Pierz 20, Howard Lake-W-W 8
• Rockford 43, Sauk Centre 6
• Rocori 20, Orono 16
• Spring Lake Park 27, Mahtomedi 26, OT
• St. Agnes 48, Academy Force 22
• St. Anthony 22, Mpls. Edison 20
• St. Charles 39, Red Wing 0
• St. Croix Luth. 58, Twin Cities Charter 6
• St. Michael-Alb. 20, Mounds View 17
• Two Rivers 38, Simley 21
• Waconia 42, Bemidji 14
• Willmar 36, Totino-Grace 35, OT
• Zimmerman 45, St. Cloud Apollo 7
MINNESOTA
• Adrian 22, Sleepy Eye 18
• Albany 43, Montevideo 42
• Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 57, Benson 13
• BOLD 40, Canby 6• Barnesville 40, Frazee 0
• Becker 43, Foley 0
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 20, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 7
• Blooming Prairie 42, Bethlehem Academy 40
• Border West 45, Brandon-Evansville 14
• Braham 44, Chisholm 6
• Breckenridge 36, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0
• Browerville/Eagle Valley 43, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 16
• Caledonia 44, La Crescent 14
• Cedar Mountain 49, Nicollet 13
• Chatfield 36, Cannon Falls 22
• Cook County 50, North Woods 0
• Cromwell 38, Verndale 20
• Crosby-Ironton 32, Hinckley-Finlayson 0
• Deer River 59, East Central 0
• Detroit Lakes 40, East Grand Forks 7
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 27, Perham 7
• Dover-Eyota 25, Triton 8
• Duluth Denfeld 31, Hermantown 29
• Eden Valley-Watkins 56, Holdingford 6
• Edgerton 54, Red Rock Central 14
• Esko 61, Pine City 0• Fairmont 21, Waseca 0
• Fertile-Beltrami 46, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0
• Fillmore Central 28, Kenyon-Wanamingo 16
• Fosston 54, NCEUH 26• GHEC 61, Madelia 8
• Goodhue 35, Hayfield 6
• Hawley 22, Crookston 14
• Hills-Beaver Creek 40, New Ulm Cathedral 18
• International Falls 29, Rush City 26
• Jackson County Central 48, Pipestone 14
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 21, Medford 0
• Kimball 14, St. Cloud Cathedral 12
• Kingsland 57, Lanesboro 12
• Kittson County Central 21, Win-E-Mac 8
• Lake Park-Audubon 30, Bagley 14
• LeRoy-Ostrander 54, Grand Meadow 42
• Lewiston-Altura 25, Winona Cotter 14
• Little Falls 35, Thief River Falls 7
• Luverne 33, Redwood Valley 21
• MACCRAY 7, Yellow Medicine East 6
• Mabel-Canton 46, Alden-Conger 20
• Mahnomen/Waubun 27, Menahga 0
• Mankato East 69, Austin 21
• Maple River 37, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6
• Marshall 35, New Ulm 7
• Mesabi East 30, Aitkin 6
• Mille Lacs 36, Ely 6
• Minneota 50, Dawson-Boyd 6
• Minnewaska 28, Melrose 6
• Mora 47, Proctor 14
• Morris Area/C-A 21, Fergus Falls 12
• Mountain Iron-Buhl 68, Bigfork 6
• Mountain Lake Area 32, Renville County West 14
• NRHEG 27, United South Central 26
• Nevis 57, Hill City/Northland 20
• Osakis 51, Maple Lake 0
• Ottertail Central 37, Hancock 6
• Park Christian 20, Stephen-Argyle 14
• Parkers Prairie 45, Pine River-Backus 8
• Pelican Rapids 44, Park Rapids 19
• Pequot Lakes 31, Grand Rapids 20
• Pillager 33, New York Mills 7
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville 34, Lake City 28
• Red Lake County 26, Polk County West 14
• Rock Ridge 33, Duluth East 14
• Rothsay 28, Hillcrest Lutheran 20
• Royalton 36, Paynesville 8
• Rushford-Peterson 36, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 35, Moorhead 28
• Sebeka 40, Bertha-Hewitt 38
• Spring Grove 20, Houston 18
• Springfield 55, Windom 15
• St Clair/Loyola 47, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0
• St. James Area 8, Martin County West 6
• Staples-Motley 49, Wadena-Deer Creek 7
• Stewartville 28, Rochester Lourdes 6
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 40, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 14
• Two Harbors 49, Hibbing 3
• Underwood 44, Ortonville 7
• Upsala/Swanville 40, West Central 12
• Warroad 44, Roseau 25
• Winona 42, Rochester Century 28
• Worthington 20, St. Peter 14, OT
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 22, Pine Island 21, OT
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 1A
Section 3 • championship
• St. Paul Acad. 2, Minnehaha Acad. 0
Section 7 • championship
• Duluth Marshall 3, PACT 0
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 1A
Section 3 • championship
• St. Paul Acad. 3, Minnehaha Acad. 2
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
ST. PAUL CITY
• Harding def. Humboldt, 26-24, 25-19, 25-19
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Hmong Academy def. North Lakes Academy, 25-21, 25-11, 25-23
• Kasson-Mantorville def. North Branch, 25-17, 25-13, 25-20
• Nova Classical def. Legacy Christian, 29-27, 25-12, 25-17
• West Lutheran def. Columbia Heights, 25-23, 25-14, 25-17