An unusual hurricane season goes from ultra quiet to record busy and spawns Helene and Milton

Helene was one of the largest storms in size in recent decades, with tropical storm force winds that end-to-end stretched 420 miles wide before landfall, the third largest Gulf storm since 1988 and larger than the state of Georgia. That allowed it to gather more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and it plowed inland till it hit the mountains, which caused even more rain to fall. The warmer Gulf made it rain more and human-caused climate change made the hotter waters more than 300 times more likely, Woods Placky said, using her organization's calculations. A flash study by researchers at the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab found that climate change boosted Helene's rainfall by 50% in some parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.