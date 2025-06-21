50% chance of tropical depression forming off Central America

An area of low pressure may develop off the coast of Central America and southern Mexico early next week.
The Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday environmental conditions might lead to ''some gradual development,'' with a 50% chance of a tropical depression forming within seven days as the system moves west-northwestward.
The chance of formation through 48 hours is near 0%, the center said.
A category 3 major hurricane came ashore down southern Mexico's Pacific coast on Thursday. Hurricane Erick left a 1-year-old boy dead before dissipating.