50% chance of tropical depression forming off Central America

An area of low pressure may develop off the coast of Central America and southern Mexico early next week.

The Associated Press
June 21, 2025 at 5:38AM

The Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday environmental conditions might lead to ''some gradual development,'' with a 50% chance of a tropical depression forming within seven days as the system moves west-northwestward.

The chance of formation through 48 hours is near 0%, the center said.

A category 3 major hurricane came ashore down southern Mexico's Pacific coast on Thursday. Hurricane Erick left a 1-year-old boy dead before dissipating.

