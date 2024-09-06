An event like the Park Tavern tragedy reflects society’s inaction on alcohol

According to news articles, Steven Frane Bailey had a blood-alcohol level of 0.325% when police encountered him. This is more than four times what is considered the legal limit to operate a vehicle in Minnesota. He also had five previous drunken-driving convictions. Why did he even have a valid license? Why didn’t he have an interlock device in his car to prevent him from starting it if he was intoxicated? Why did others allow him to continue drinking and to drive? He may have been in contact with others who observed his consumption and/or provided him with more alcohol. Clearly a lot of opportunities were missed that may have prevented this awful tragedy.