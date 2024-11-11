Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
An EPA proposal via California could affect Minnesota’s 4,373 miles of rail
It has to do with the push for zero emissions and is not viable for an already efficient industry.
By Luke Hellier
Freight rail plays a crucial role in Minnesota’s economy, facilitating the movement of commodities like minerals, timber, agricultural products and manufactured goods. Efficient and cost-effective rail access gives Minnesota businesses an edge — and our leaders are increasingly looking to rail in their economic development plans.
We saw this in May when the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced $9.6 million in funding for 11 different rail projects to support local development. From building new track to enhancing the ability of Minnesota businesses to load railcars to fostering a new industrial park, the grants seek to leverage one of our state’s key transportation assets.
All of this could be dramatically impacted by a proposal under consideration at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is seeking EPA authorization for a new rule requiring that all locomotives operating in California would need to be zero-emissions by the year 2035. The impacts of the proposed rule would extend far beyond California because 60% of the nation’s 25,000-strong locomotive fleet passes through that state at some point each year. If the EPA authorizes the California rule, all states, including Minnesota, will experience supply chain disruptions.
The challenge is that commercially viable zero-emission technology doesn’t exist yet for line-haul locomotives. This California rule would pose insurmountable challenges for railroads and the businesses in communities like ours in Lakeville. Because rail service depends heavily on the seamless interconnection of various systems, such a regulation would disrupt the flow of goods and raise costs for shippers, in turn impeding economic growth and jeopardizing jobs.
The freight rail industry directly and indirectly supports thousands of jobs in Minnesota, including direct railroad employees, maintenance workers and the rail suppliers. One study found that freight rail was responsible for a quarter-million Minnesota jobs and $40 billion in state GDP.
Unlike other transportation modes, railroads are almost entirely self-funding, and investments in rail infrastructure and operations contribute to job creation and growth across the Minnesota economy. Transporting goods via Minnesota’s freight rail network also helps alleviate pressure on the state’s roads and highways, reducing congestion, lowering maintenance costs and enhancing road safety. Trains annually replace about 13.3 million truckloads in Minnesota alone.
By disrupting rail service, EPA authorization of the CARB plan would undermine benefits to local businesses from ongoing state investments in rail projects to support local economic development. A well-intentioned rule that’s poorly thought out and originates in another state should not be permitted to undercut Minnesota’s investment in sustainable economic development.
Rather than undermining freight rail, government policies should be designed to support and leverage rail’s environmental and emissions reduction benefits. Trains are the most fuel-efficient way to move freight over land, cutting down on emissions by 75% over trucking. And individual railroads are investing millions in new technologies, equipment and practices to further improve on this performance.
Minnesota has the eighth-largest state rail network by mileage. Businesses in my city of Lakeville that are connected to freight railroads are part of the vast network connected to major markets across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. This global connectivity enables businesses in cities like Lakeville to access a wide range of suppliers, customers and distribution channels enhancing their competitiveness in the global marketplace.
Considering the immense economic significance of freight railroads to Minnesota, I hope the EPA will give proper weight to the detrimental impacts of the CARB locomotive rule and reject its implementation. We need to develop sensible and pragmatic regulations that balance environmental objectives with economic realities, ensuring the continued prosperity of our state and nation.
Luke Hellier is the mayor of Lakeville.
