An EPA proposal via California could affect Minnesota’s 4,373 miles of rail

All of this could be dramatically impacted by a proposal under consideration at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is seeking EPA authorization for a new rule requiring that all locomotives operating in California would need to be zero-emissions by the year 2035. The impacts of the proposed rule would extend far beyond California because 60% of the nation’s 25,000-strong locomotive fleet passes through that state at some point each year. If the EPA authorizes the California rule, all states, including Minnesota, will experience supply chain disruptions.