Stillwater senior Amy Thompson and Orono junior Nolan Groves turned in record-setting basketball performances with nearly identical statistics on the same night.

Thompson set the Ponies' girls single-game scoring mark with 48 points in an 80-50 victory at Forest Lake in a Suburban East Conference matchup Thursday. She broke Sara Scalia's record of 39 points set in 2018.

Thompson was 18-for-27 from the field (11-for-14 on two-pointers and 7-for-13 on three-pointers) and 5-for-6 on free throws. The 5-10 senior guard bound for South Florida is averaging 25.2 points per game for the Ponies (15-6).

"Amy is a tireless worker and is a constant threat to score," Ponies coach Tim Peper said. "She faces a tough defense every game and is still able to find space to make plays and help the team be successful."

Fifty miles to the southwest, Groves was turning in a 50-point game to break the Spartans' boys single-game scoring record in a 90-62 triumph over St. Louis Park in a Metro East game. He broke Jordan Smith's record of 49 points set in 2009.

Groves was 18-for-26 from the field (12-for-15 on two-pointers, 6-for-11 on three-pointers) and 8-for-9 on free throws. He also had 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots. The 6-4 junior guard is averaging 24.2 points per game for the Spartans (11-7). Iowa recruiters were in the stands watching, Orono coach Barry Wohler said.

"Nolan would be the first to tell you he was more excited about the team winning than the 50 points, but it was definitely a huge milestone to hit," Wohler said. "Nolan is such a competitor and steps up when his team needs him the most."

… one night later

Brainerd's Eli Hoelz set the Warriors' boys single-game scoring record with a 44-point game in a 93-51 victory at Willmar on Friday. He broke the record of 41 points shared by Dale Brown and Joey Sauer.

Hoelz was 17-for-25 from the field (14-for-19 on two-pointers, 3-for-6 on three-pointers) and 7-for-8 on free throws. He also had eight rebounds and four assists. The 6-1 senior guard is averaging 16.9 points. 9.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Warriors (10-8).

Earlier this season, Hoelz dished out 22 assists in a 100-69 triumph over St. Cloud Apollo. It tied him for the No. 6 spot on Minnesota's boys single-game list. Martin Wind of Cass Lake-Bena holds the state record of 28 assists set in 2008.

… and not to be outdone

Becker 5-10 senior guard Alexis Rose broke the Bulldogs' girls single-game scoring mark with a 41-point game in an 81-65 loss to Albany on Saturday. She broke the record of 39 points set by Dani Nuest in 2021. Rose, who is headed to Division II Sioux Falls, is averaging 22.9 points per game.

Losing skid ends

Maple Lake's boys basketball team broke a 68-game losing streak with a 75-57 victory over Chesterton Academy on Jan. 26. Its last victory was 45-44 over Holdingford in the opening round of the Class 2A, Section 6 tournament in 2021.