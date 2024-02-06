Then there were none.

That's right, no unbeaten teams remain in Minnesota girls basketball.

No. 2 Minnetonka (18-2) fell the hardest, suffering back-to-back losses and dropping ever so slightly in the girls basketball Metro Top 10. There is no shame in losing to ranked fellow Lake Conference members Hopkins (No. 1 at 18-2) and Wayzata (No. 5 at 15-5). Hopkins hasn't lost to a Minnesota team.

The Royals' terrific trio — senior Liv McGill and sophomores Lauren Hillesheim and Tatum Woodson — were too much for the Skippers in a 79-62 victory. They combined for 63 points, led by Woodson's 23. McGill scored 22 and Hillesheim 18.

No. 3 Maple Grove (16-3) and No. 4 Providence Academy (17-4) remain in the same positions after the visiting Crimson beat the Lions 86-80.

No. 6 Lakeville North (16-4) leads the second five. The Panthers defeated No. 7 Eden Prairie 69-65 last week.

Benilde-St. Margaret's (13-5) returns to the Top 10 at No. 10 with a healthy Olivia Olson, who is headed to Michigan, back in the lineup. The senior guard had back-to-back 30-point games, including 35 in a 76-63 triumph at St. Michael-Albertville. The Red Knights are riding a 10-game winning streak.

This week's marquee matchup

Minnetonka at St. Michael-Albertville, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Can the Skippers bounce back from their consecutive losses? A healthy St. Michael-Albertville squad awaits them. It doesn't get any easier for Minnetonka afterward; the Skippers host Maple Grove three days later. There isn't a team in the state that played a tougher five-game stretch than Minnetonka. The Skippers' other game in that stretch was against No. 4 Providence Academy.

Girls basketball Metro Top 10

1. Hopkins (18-2). Last week: 2

2. Minnetonka (18-2). Last week: 1

3. Maple Grove (16-3). Last week: 3

4. Providence Academy (2A) (17-4). Last week: 4

5. Wayzata (15-5). Last week: 5

6. Lakeville North (16-4). Last week: 7

7. Eden Prairie (16-5). Last week: 6

8. St. Michael-Albertville (16-4). Last week: 8

9. Andover (17-3). Last week: 9

10. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (13-5). Last week: NR