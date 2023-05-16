Alix Kendall isn't ready to abandon the morning shift. But you'll be seeing less of her on the air.

The longtime Fox 9 personality announced last week that she'll no longer be behind the desk for the 6 and 8 a.m. broadcasts. She'll continue to co-anchor the 7 a.m. hour and remain as a host for the "Good Day" lifestyle program at 9 a.m.

"I can't believe I've been at the news anchor desk here at Fox 9 for 24 years, almost a quarter of a century. You've been welcoming me into your morning routine since 1999, having coffee before work, or maybe getting the kids to school," she told viewers last Thursday. "That has been a profoundly meaningful experience for me. You've kept the fuel in my tank for a long time, starting when gas was about a buck fifteen. But now I'm going to pump the brakes a bit."

Kendall said she hopes to give more time and energy to "Good Day."

"This will give me a chance to get out of the studio, and into Minnesota communities, in search of "Hidden Gems," while offering up new challenges for me here at Fox 9," she said. "I'm truly looking forward to this new chapter."

Kendall, who is in her early 60s, has been part of "Fox 9 Morning News" since it launched in 1999.

"Alix has been, and will continue to be, a foundation of our morning news success," said Kelly Huffman, Fox 9's vice president and news director.

Kendall started her new hours on Monday.