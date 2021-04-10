The news of the new potential Timberwolves owner came out of left field Saturday, or perhaps more accurately, the left side of the infield.

Former Major League Baseball shortstop and third baseman Alex Rodriguez and billionaire Marc Lore have entered an exclusive letter of intent to purchase the Timberwolves and Lynx from owner Glen Taylor, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday.

The surprising news seems to settle a question that has plagued the Wolves and their fans for months since it was revealed Taylor was listening to offers last summer — would he sell the team and to whom?

If the sale goes through, the change wouldn't happen overnight. Taylor would still be the controlling owner until 2023, under terms of the sale, with Rodriguez and Lore, who most recently led Walmart's E-Commerce Business, coming on as limited partners before taking controlling ownership in about two years.

ESPN reported the sale was for $1.5 billion.

Of primary concern to Wolves and Lynx fans would be whether the new owners would keep the teams in Minnesota. Taylor said Rodriguez and Lore will keep the franchises in Minnesota and they will include language in the potential deal to that effect.

"They will keep the team here, yes. We will put it in the agreement," Taylor said. "At this point we have a letter of intent, but when we make up the contract we'll put that in there. That's no problem. That won't be a problem."

Legal observers in July told the Star Tribune such language in a potential deal would be tricky to enforce and would have to avoid being overly punitive in the case of a move for it to hold up in court.

Rodriguez, 45, and his former partner, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, were in the bidding to the buy the New York Mets in 2020, but backed out the bidding when hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen was granted exclusive negotiating rights.

Cohen's group bought the Mets in November for $2.4 billion.

Rodriguez, now an analyst on baseball programming for ESPN, played 22 seasons in the major leagues and, statistically, is one of the sports best players. He was a 14-time All-Star, won three American League MVP awards and hit 696 home runs. He earned more than $455 million playing baseball, according to spotrac.com.

Rodriguez played with the Mariners, Rangers and Yankees and won the 2009 World Series with the Yankees while his numbers and career came under scrutiny for his link to performance-enhancing drugs, which he later admitted.

Lore, 49, is an investor and businessman who has founded successful e-commerce companies like jet.com and diapers.com.