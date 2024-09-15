Alberto Fujimori, Peru's controversial former president, buried after 3 days of national mourning

But Fujimori's government took an authoritarian turn in 1992, when he ordered the military to shut down Peru's congress and its supreme court and declared a state of emergency. The measure undermined Peru's democracy, and led to a period rife with human rights abuses. Political scientists say the surprise move against the congress, known in Latin America as the ''Fujimorazo,'' later inspired similar efforts by other presidents in the region to undermine local legislative branches and seize more power for the executive branch.