Chris LaCivita, Paul Manafort are among ex-Trump aides working to make Albania 'grandiose' again

TIRANA, Albania — Some of the architects of Donald Trump's presidential campaigns have reunited in Albania as they try to help a Trumpian candidate prevail in this weekend's elections.
They include Chris LaCivita, who served as co-campaign manager of Trump's successful 2024 effort, Trump's longtime pollster Tony Fabrizio, and Paul Manafort, who served as chairman of Trump's 2016 campaign before he was convicted in 2018 of crimes that included secretly lobbying for Ukraine's former pro-Russian president.
The trio is working for former prime minister and president Sali Berisha, the head of Albania's opposition Democratic Party, who is challenging Prime Minister Edi Rama to return the Democrats to power, even as he awaits trial on corruption charges.
''It's the only Democrat Party I would ever consider working for,'' quipped LaCivita as he headed to the country for his third trip before Sunday's election.
Berisha, who is hoping the new administration will reverse sanctions barring him from entering the U.S., has also signed a two-year, $6 million contract with Continental Strategy, a Republican consulting and lobbying firm. Its staff includes Katie Wiles, the daughter of White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, who along with LaCivita, led Trump's campaign. Katie Wiles is not involved with the client.
Foreign consulting has long been a popular way for U.S. strategists from both parties to rake in cash between election cycles. But Berisha's decision to lean on Trump hands — and to highlight their involvement — makes clear how valuable they can be to candidates trying to harness populist sentiment and replicate Trump's rise. In Albania, like many other countries, being seen as having close ties to the U.S. and its leaders is also considered a major asset.
Rama has his own connections with Trump allies. In December, Rama's Cabinet approved entering into negotiations with Atlantic Incubation Partners LLC, owned by Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, for development of a $1.6 billion luxury resort on the small island of Sazan.
The Strategic Investment Committee awarded Kushner's company the status of strategic investor for 10 years.