A police officer in Albert Lea, Minn., and two men were shot and wounded overnight after reports of a noise complaint at an apartment complex, police said.

SWAT teams and area law enforcement were at the scene, which remained active Sunday morning. J.D. Carlson, the city's director of public safety, said the suspect was still inside an apartment complex in the 800 block of S. 4th Avenue and police are asking people to avoid the area and shelter in place.

In a phone interview at 9:43 a.m., Carlson said there were reports of more shots being fired at the scene. He said officers were "initiating a gas plan" in what he described as a "barricaded suspect situation."

Police responded at 2:18 a.m. Sunday to the apartment. Carlson said it was a "typical noise complaint" of either gunshots or fireworks, which he said typically turns out to be fireworks.

The officer was shot at multiple times and hit once in the chest, but was able to drive to an emergency room, police said. "Essentially in my opinion it was an ambush situation," Carlson said, adding that the officer was treated and released. The identity of the officer was not released.

A statement from Albert Lea police said two other people were also injured, but it was not clear how or by whom. Carlson said one person was shot in the arm and another one in the leg. Both were taken to Mayo Clinic in Albert Lea, and later one was taken to Rochester. Injuries to the officer and two men are not life-threatening, Carlson said.

Between 50 to 60 people either living in the apartment or neighborhood were sheltering at a nearby church.

Paula More, office manager of United Methodist Church, said everybody was doing fine but a few were still shaken up after witnessing some of the events from that morning.

She said with COVID-19, people are doing their best to social distance inside the curch. The Red Cross is bringing in cots and lunch; More said the people won't be able to return their homes until the suspect is apprehended and the crime scene is processed.

"It's so sad," she said. "Everybody's trying to pass the time while we're sitting here."