A New York man was arrested and charged with cocaine possession Thursday after he acted erratically on a Sunday flight to San Francisco, causing it to be diverted to Minneapolis, authorities said.

Mark Anthony Scerbo, 42, was charged with one count of possession of cocaine after he was found with 24.5 grams of the substance aboard a Jet Blue Airlines flight from New York City, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota news release.

Witnesses reported that Scerbo "caused a commotion," walking up and down the plane's aisle with a butter knife in his hand and snorting a white substance from a bag of white powder on his tray, according to the release. A flight attendant retrieved the bag and gave it to police.

Airport police detained Scerbo when the flight landed. The bag of white powder tested positive for cocaine, according to the release.

The FBI is investigating.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759