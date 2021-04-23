Forward Adrien Hunou's French first-division team tweeted him farewell on Friday and wished him well with Minnesota United.

The Loons have pursued Hunou since at least February and showed interest in him well before that as someone who is expected to fill the team's open Designated Player slot. That allows them to make a deal for Hunou with French club Stade Rennais that applies outside their salary cap.

French sports newspaper L'Equipe reported that the Loons agreed to pay a $3.6 million transfer fee.

Hunou, 27, has been in Stade Rennais' system since 2010. He made his first-division debut at age 19 in August 2013. He scored four goals in 20 games this season and has played for France's U-18, U-19 and U-20 national teams on his way up to Stade Rennais' first team.

He also is an attacking midfielder who can play a left-side role that Loons coach Adrian Heath has identified as a need after Kevin Molino signed last winter with MLS champion Columbus Crew.

Born in France but of Polish descent through his grandmother, Hunou in February expressed interest in playing for Poland's national team.

Heath repeatedly has said his team still is targeting two attacking midfielders after it recently acquired Boca Juniors striker Ramon Abila, a former teammate of Loons star Emanuel Reynoso.

The Loons also continue to pursue Argentine midfielder Franco Fragapane, who plays for the same Talleres club for which Reynoso once played in Reynoso's hometown of Cordoba.