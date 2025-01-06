Prep Athletes of the Week: Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg wrestler Trey Gunderson records 200th career victory

The Panthers have won four of their last five games and the Drake commit is averaging 31.6 points per game during that span. “Mylea makes such a significant impact to our team,” Panthers coach Maddie Petersen said. “She is a threat at multiple levels offensively. She gets to the rim and finishes well with her speed, has deep range from three and sets her teammates up well.” Monahan also leads the team in rebounds and steals. “She has the ability to shut down players especially with her length and speed,” Petersen said. “Mylea is a fun player to coach.”