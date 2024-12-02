AC/DC to open U.S. tour in Minneapolis in April

Johnson and Young are touring with an otherwise remade lineup that includes another family member, guitarist Stevie Young, Angus and Malcom’s nephew. Longtime drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams both retired from touring in recent years, but they did perform on AC/DC’s last album, 2020′s “Power Up,” a record that updated the band’s sound with modern digital electronics and a shift away from aged sexual innuendos. Just kidding; it was the same old, same old AC/DC, as guitar-driven and politically incorrect as ever.