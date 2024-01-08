Officials have identified the man who was shot to death at a New Year's gathering in St. Paul.
Abdifatah Abdillahi, 23, of Roseville, was shot shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday at a home in the 1600 block of Van Buren Avenue, police said.
Police were summoned to the home by a caller who was asking for help with removing people from the residence.
Abdillahi was brought to United Hospital and died the police said.
As of Monday, no arrests have been announced. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police at 651-266-5650.
