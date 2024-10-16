A tale of two cities — Worthington, Minn., and Springfield, Ohio — with an influx of immigrants

Like Springfield, Worthington experienced a dramatic influx of immigrants. The immigrants in Springfield are mostly Haitian, numbering as many as 15,000 in the past few years and representing up to 25% of the community’s population. In Worthington, an earlier wave of immigration brought thousands of Latino residents who now constitute an estimated 40% of the town’s people. When viewed as a portion of their respective populations, Worthington’s Latinos are more prevalent than Springfield’s Haitians. But in Worthington, the change occurred more gradually over a number of years. In Springfield, it has been over a much shorter timespan.