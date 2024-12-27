A new year, and new opportunities for the Iron Range

However, none of this potential will be realized without strong bipartisan support from our state leaders. I am calling on the Minnesota Legislature and our state agencies to prioritize Mesabi’s project, ensuring the timely permitting and regulatory approvals to move the project forward, while holding Mesabi to the highest standard of environmental protections, which I know it will meet. Mesabi is on track to be commercially operational in the first quarter of 2026 as Minnesota’s first new mine in 50 years, and I look forward to working with state leaders to ensure this vision is brought to reality on time. The stakes are high, and we cannot afford delays in this moment.