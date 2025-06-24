A look at the status of US executions in 2025

Twenty-four men have died by court-ordered execution so far this year in the U.S., and five other people are scheduled to be put to death in four states during the remainder of 2025.
A Florida man received a lethal injection Tuesday evening, the seventh person put to death in the state this year. A Mississippi man is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday.
So far this year, executions have been carried out in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
In addition to Mississippi, Florida, Tennessee and Texas have executions scheduled later this year.
All of 2024 saw 25 executions, matching the number for 2018. Those were the highest totals since 28 executions in 2015.
Before the Florida execution Tuesday evening, the last person to be put to death in the U.S. was a South Carolina man on June 13.
Here's a look at recent executions and those scheduled for the rest of the year, by state:
Florida