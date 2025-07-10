Family IDs man fatally shot while riding scooter in Minneapolis over July 4th weekend

Family has identified the man who was fatally shot while riding a scooter in Minneapolis over July 4th weekend.
The death of Ryan Anthony Nabors, 28, “is a heartbreaking reminder of the gun violence that’s taking too many young fathers, daughters, sons, and friends here in Minneapolis,” according to an online fundraising campaign started by his family to cover expenses related to his killing.
Nabors, of Minneapolis, “leaves behind his two little ones, a father who loved him deeply, many cousins and family who will never forget his smile and laughter, and loved ones up north in Leech Lake and across northern Minnesota who are grieving this loss too,” the post continued.
As of late Thursday morning, police have announced no arrests in connection with the gunfire that occurred on July 4 at 2:35 a.m. in the 2100 block of Dupont Avenue N.
Preliminary information indicates two men were riding electric scooters and heard gunfire. One man was wounded and collapsed, and the other man called 911, police said.
Nabors was taken by emergency medical personnel to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died.
“Our investigators are working urgently to determine whether this was a targeted or random act, and we need the public’s help,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement released soon after the shooting.
There have been 30 homicides in the city this year, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune database. That compares to 38 at this time last year in Minneapolis.