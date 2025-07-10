2 men cleared in 1994 killing that sent them to prison for decades. New DNA tests cast doubt

NEW YORK — Two men who went to prison as teenagers for a 1994 killing were exonerated Thursday, after prosecutors said new DNA testing and a fresh look at other evidence made it impossible to stand by the convictions.
Brian Boles and Charles Collins served decades behind bars before they were paroled; Collins in 2017 and Boles just last year. They're now free of the cloud of their convictions in the death of James Reid, an octogenarian who was attacked in his Harlem apartment. A judge scrapped the convictions and the underlying charges.
Boles "lost three decades of his life for a crime he had nothing to do with,'' said his lawyer Jane Pucher, who works with the Innocence Project.
Collins' lead lawyer, Christopher Conniff, said Thursday's court action righted ''a terrible injustice.''
''While today's order cannot return to him the 20-plus years he spent in prison, he is happy that his name is finally cleared,'' said Conniff, who's with the firm Ropes & Gray.
A message was sent Thursday to a possible relative of Reid's to seek comment on the developments.
A maintenance worker found Reid, 85, beaten and apparently strangled with a telephone cord, after noticing the man's apartment door was open, according to a New York Times report at the time. The apartment had been ransacked, according to the newspaper.
Boles lived in the same building, and Collins was staying with him. The teens came under suspicion after they were arrested in a robbery about a week later.