How to identify the three 'house' birds that hang out in Minnesota backyards

Looking for birding opportunities close to home? Birds with “house” built into their names are, not surprisingly, common urban residents. Three such birds found in Minnesota include the house wren, house finch and house sparrow. Here’s a quick bio of these usual backyard suspects:
House finch
Residency: While relative newcomers to Minnesota, these are now common permanent residents in urban and suburban settings in much of Minnesota, or short-distance migrants.
Coloring: The males are rosy around the face and upper breast with a streaky brown back, belly and tail. The pigmentation depends on their food. The females and juveniles are brown overall with streaks.
Size: Close to the same size as a house sparrow in the 5.1 to 5.5-inch range, but more slender and just slightly shorter.
Food: Ground and tree forager for seeds, buds and fruit. Even the nestlings are fed primarily regurgitated plant food. Fill feeders with small, black oil sunflower seed. They feed in large flocks.
Nests: Open-cup shaped, and built in vegetation or structures. If you leave up a winter wreath too long, you may well find one of these nests tucked in it come spring.
Song: Long and twittering: shorturl.at/cWGgI
Read more: shorturl.at/f9NyY