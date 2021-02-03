Twin Cities day cares lose workers after Trump administration cancels immigration program

The Trump Administration’s decision to cancel a humanitarian program that allowed people from certain countries to live and work in the U.S. temporarily is hitting Twin Cities day care and preschool programs focused on language immersion.
Operators of at least two day care businesses said they have lost staff with valuable language skills since the Department of Homeland Security terminated the Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela Parole Program (CHNV) in April. The Biden-era program allowed people from those countries to immigrate to the U.S. and work for two years because conditions in their home countries posed threats to their safety.
About a dozen employees at Tierra Encantada, a Spanish immersion early education program with nine Twin Cities metro locations, lost their work authorization, according to CEO Kristen Denzer.
“Many still had active work authorization, in some cases with months or even over a year left, yet were forced not only to leave their jobs, but to begin preparing to leave the country they’ve been building a life in,” Denzer said in a written response to questions.
The Trump administration said such parole programs are “inherently temporary” and should be used on a “narrowly tailored,” case-by-case basis. The Department of Homeland Security said in April that it ended the CHNV programs because they don’t serve a significant public benefit or reduce illegal immigration and are inconsistent with the administration’s goals.
The decision was challenged, but the Supreme Court allowed the administration to continue its pause while the court cases continue.
But child care providers say the effects are adding to a staffing crunch in an industry that often employs immigrants, many of whom are already anxious about the broader immigration crackdown under President Donald Trump.
“The majority of our workforce are all foreign born,” said Dawn Uribe, CEO and founder of Mis Amigos Spanish Immersion preschool, which has five Twin Cities locations and recently lost three employees who received notice that their work authorization had been terminated. “It’s a scary time for the Hispanic community, the Latino community in general.”