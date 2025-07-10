Deacon hailed as a hero after helping thwart Michigan church shooting gets a new pickup truck

WAYNE, Mich. — As Richard Pryor watched the armed man push toward CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan, he realized his options to stop the gunman were few.
Pryor, a deacon at the church about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Detroit, was on his cell phone with a 911 dispatcher who was relaying the quickly unfolding events to law enforcement. But the gunman continued to move toward the church doors.
''I'm just realizing there's no time,'' Pryor said Thursday. ''I didn't have a weapon on me, in the truck or anything, so what are your options?''
What Pryor did do was use his 2018 Ford F-150 pickup to ram the gunman, who was then fatally shot by church security staff.
''That's where the Lord comes involved because it was not my actions,'' Pryor said.
On Thursday, Pryor was given a 2025 Ford F-150 pickup by Jack Demmer Ford in Wayne to replace his vehicle, which was struck with multiple gunshots during the June 22 shootout at the church.
The new pickup is on a two-year lease and valued at about $70,000, according to Matthew Demmer, the dealership's owner and general manager.
''It's been more than expected,'' said an appreciative Pryor just before being handed the key fob to the new F-150. ''Very grateful. Very thankful.''