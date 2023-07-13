Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at a recent story about running back values and relates it back to a recent episode with Vikings running back Alexander Mattison. In all leagues, teams are searching for value from rookie contracts. But running backs are getting particularly squeezed.

7:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand for a look at what Minnesota has done in free agency so far to round out its roster. Spots 8-10 in the rotation are in flux, which should make for an interesting battle once camp starts. Plus Rand has moved on to a trade deadline deal for Karl-Anthony Towns, but Hine is quick to throw water on that.

32:00: The Lynx stumbled into the break while the Loons got a pleasant glimpse of the future.

