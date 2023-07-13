Brandon Williams scored 23 points and four other Wolves players finished in double figures but Atlanta won 99-93 in an NBA summer league game in Las Vegas. Tyrese Martin had a game-high 25 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks.
Minnesota (1-2) plays at 8:30 p.m. against Sacramento. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Wolves loss to Hawks in summer league despite five players in double figures
Tyrese Martin had a game-high 25 points and nine rebounds for Atlanta as the Wolves lost for the second time in three games in Las Vegas.
Sports
Is Novak Djokovic the favorite at Wimbledon? Of course he is
Novak Djokovic looked as if he were a bit surprised by the question.
Sports
Reusse: Gutted N.Y. Times sports staff once had sweet Minnesota angle
Former Minneapolis Tribune sportswriter Ira Berkow, whose ways sometimes confounded a boss named Sid Hartman, was among those once part of a Times sports department that included legendary talent.
Twins
Here are the Minnesotans and Gophers taken in the 2023 MLB draft
Two Gophers were drafted, extending a monumental streak for the U baseball program, and three other players who went to high school in Minnesota were taken.
Lynx
Lynx suffer worst loss ever as defense starts All-Star break early
A crowd of 13,531 watched Dallas dismantle the Lynx 107-67, the most lopsided loss ever for the franchise. "We have to learn how to play defense." coach Cheryl Reeve said.