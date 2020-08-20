'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' Live

Sean Penn isn't known for his sense of humor, but the Oscar winner is a key player in one of the most anticipated laughs of the season. He's participating in a table read of this 1982 classic, although he'll be playing someone other than stoner Jeff Spicoli. The event, which will raise funds for Penn's relief organization, will also feature some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including the reconciled (?) Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, as well as the movie's director, Amy Heckerling, and writer Cameron Crowe. Hey, bud, let's party! 7 p.m. Friday. Facebook

'Beth Stelling: Girl Daddy'

HBO Max is jumping into the stand-up genre with a slew of new specials, including this one-hour showcase taped earlier this year at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis. Stelling, best known as the scrappy love interest in "Crashing," has some clever spins on the gender war ("Men are garbage, women are the can") but the highlight is an anecdote about her dad paying the bills as a Blackbeard impersonator at a mini-putt course. HBO Max

Tim McGraw: 'Here on Earth Experience'

Tim McGraw is throwing an album release party and y'all are invited via livestream. "Here on Earth," his 16th studio album, drops Friday, so he and some friends are celebrating. Midland and Ingrid Andress — the scheduled opening acts on his postponed tour (with a visit to the Minnesota State Fair) — will offer special recorded performances. The country superstar will chat with songwriters and a special guest, and then he'll play a live acoustic set of new and old songs with a five-piece band. Opening acts at 7:30 p.m., McGraw at 8 p.m. Friday. $25, live.timmcgraw.com

Virtual Comedy Festival

The National Comedy Center, the best museum you've never heard of, is throwing a fest you should get to know well. Through the end of the month, the institution based in Jamestown, N.Y., is releasing new chats with Jay Leno, Mad magazine editors and "SNL" vets, adding to an already rich collection that includes a star-studded tribute to George Carlin. Perhaps the most intriguing offering is next Saturday's tribute to "Weird Al" Yankovic hosted by Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda. It's all free — and wonderful. comedycenter.org

Relic Radio

Many people think "old-time radio" was just kids' stuff, like "The Shadow" or "The Lone Ranger." Not so. From the 1940s through the early '60s, radio was a diverse and sophisticated storytelling medium. Vast amounts survive, and can be found at archive.org — but it's daunting to know where to start. That's where relicradio.com can help. It's a great introduction to the medium, with the best examples from all genres — suspense, cop shows, comedy and thrillers. The shows are all available in podcast form, as well. Try it — you might be amazed to learn what's been forgotten. relicradio.com

'Chatty Broads With Bekah and Jess'

Sure, you could listen to this podcast for the duo's dishy, funny recaps of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette." (Co-host Bekah Martinez competed on a past season.) But self-described broads Martinez and Jess Ambrose's conversations are a joy no matter the topic — from silly to serious, astrology to disability. Count on them for an honest chat about motherhood that will make you laugh-cry. YouTube or Apple Podcasts

'Loafy'

"SNL" veteran Bobby Moynihan has recruited many of his famous friends for a series of largely improvised cartoon shorts about a weed-dealing manatee who rules Central Park Zoo after hours. Taran Killam, Cecily Strong and Jay Pharoah are among the guest voices who would rather spend time with an upbeat aquatic mammal than Drunk Uncle. youtube.com/comedycentral

'3rd Rock From the Sun'

This late-1990s series was too silly to be as revered as sitcoms from the same era, notably "Frasier" and "Seinfeld." But its embrace of foolish behavior is what makes it as timeless as the Three Stooges poking each other in the eyes. As the lead alien assigned to Earth, John Lithgow puts on a master class in physical comedy, overacting with such enthusiasm that you're pumped to topple right over the cliff with him. Peacock

'DeMarcus Family Rules'

Jay DeMarcus, bassist for the country group Rascal Flatts, may seem like an unlikely candidate for his own reality show. But the musician is smart enough to know his role here: buffoon sitcom dad. Very little in this series rings true, except that DeMarcus and his wife, former beauty queen Allison DeMarcus, have watched a lot of episodes of "The Osbournes." Netflix

'Spanglish'

Flor Moreno (Paz Vega) and her daughter Cristina (Shelbie Bruce) cross the U.S.-Mexico border looking for a better life, and land in Los Angeles. After Flor realizes she can't hold down two low-paying jobs and raise her daughter, her cousin helps her find work as a nanny/housekeeper for the wealthy, white Clasky family. As Flor and John Clasky (Adam Sandler) get to know each other, they realize that their values align, and despite their vast cultural differences, attraction sparks. Directed by James L. Brooks, this 2004 film is heartwarming and still feels relevant. Amazon Prime