A brief history of Musk, Mars and Moonraker

But just like Musk, they were very keen on going to Mars. On Aug. 4, 1969 — only two weeks after NASA had met JFK’s deadline for the moon landing (“before the decade is out”) — von Braun presented a detailed plan for a manned expedition to Mars with a precise launch date: Nov. 12, 1981. Had they gotten the funds they asked for, I am sure they would have met that deadline, too. At least that’s what I thought in 1969 after watching the breathtakingly successful space missions from Apollo 7 to 11. In my defense, I was only 10 years old and convinced that by 1981 I’d be an astronaut myself.