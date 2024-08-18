The Minnesota Star Tribune’s new branding showcases the pursuit of knowledge, truth and vision for a better tomorrow. We are both witness and narrator, recording the moments that define our collective experience as Minnesotans. Because only we can reach every corner of the state to reflect Minnesota’s full past, present and future.
A brand designed to connect to all of Minnesota
About the new logomark, color palette, star, typography and more.
Our new logomark
Our logotype is a modern and crisp representation of our brand. It stems from a sharp and contemporary sans serif typeface with unique customizations to enhance legibility, add visual rhythm and create cohesion with the logomark.
- Angled Ligature: Creates a dynamic visual in the wordmark and ensures even letter spacing
- Angled letter details: Creates a visual connection with the star icon and adds uniqueness to the wordmark
- Letterform contrast: Imbues the wordmark with rhythm and distinction
Shorthand logo
People call us “the Strib.” It’s a pretty unique shorthand for our brand, so we’re embracing it.
Our North Star
This mark reflects our brand positioning statement of “North Star Rising,” which, positions us as the go-to news source for the premiere state in the Midwest. It symbolizes a symmetrical and nuanced approach to reporting, and represents our efforts to reach all corners of Minnesota equally.
- Upward cutout: Represents our direction forward and carries through the equity of the previous logomark
- Four-pointed star: Creates a symmetrical mark more closely associated with common north star imagery and reflective of reaching all corners of Minnesota
- Symmetrical cutout: Brings a sense of stability and ease to the logomark
Color palette
Our primary color palette leads with black and white to reflect the transparency and clarity of our product and elevate the content it contains. It’s accented with a modern and inviting green palette for a splash of color and connection to our brand history. Our secondary color palette brings additional utility and symbolic meaning to our brand system. Additional greens are used for data visualization and illustration. Additional colors represent specific issues, such as politics and local sports.
Typography
Our brand is brought to life through three main type families:
- Publico: Is the primary brand type family, used for everything from headlines to body text. Copy set in this font is synonymous with the Minnesota Star Tribune brand.
- Graphik: Is the secondary brand type family, used to accent Publico across all brand touchpoints. It’s particularly good for lists or contextual information like dates, locations or numbers.
- Popular: Is the tertiary brand type family. It’s used for navigation purposes and as a strong accent font.
Introducing Stribby the Gray Duck
Born on, where else, a lake, Stribby is the only species of duck (duckus duckus grayish duckus) native to and only found in Minnesota. Navigating by north star, Stribby migrated along the Mississippi River flyway, from the Twin Cities and suburbs to villages and townships and everywhere in between — witnessing firsthand the connections between all Minnesotans. Representing the heart and voice of the north, Stribby prefers listening over quacking (or talking) and seeks out stories, opinions and perspectives from every corner of our great state. Stribby believes that just like the best vegetables, beers and restaurants, the best journalism is locally grown, made and owned.
- Walk up music: “Delirious” – Prince • Alternative: “Surfin’ Bird” – The Trashmen
- Favorite color: Do you really need to ask?
- Friends: All Minnesotans • Frenemies: Geese
- Personal hero: Bob Dylan • Happy place: Taking a selfie with readers
- Pet peeve: People who are hesitant to explore new perspectives (runner-up is being called waterfowl)
- Tattoos: Yes, a green north star on the back of the neck (it’s a long story that may or may not have involved a fishing trip in Detroit Lakes)
- Personal philosophy: Be calm on the surface, but paddle like heck underneath