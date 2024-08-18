A brand designed to connect to all of Minnesota

Born on, where else, a lake, Stribby is the only species of duck (duckus duckus grayish duckus) native to and only found in Minnesota. Navigating by north star, Stribby migrated along the Mississippi River flyway, from the Twin Cities and suburbs to villages and townships and everywhere in between — witnessing firsthand the connections between all Minnesotans. Representing the heart and voice of the north, Stribby prefers listening over quacking (or talking) and seeks out stories, opinions and perspectives from every corner of our great state. Stribby believes that just like the best vegetables, beers and restaurants, the best journalism is locally grown, made and owned.