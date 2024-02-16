Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at over-under totals set for Big Ten football teams in 2024 and can't help but be alarmed by where the Gophers are. Long story short: Odds suggest they have the best chance to be the worst team in the league. The Gophers basketball team, meanwhile, missed a chance at an upset in Purdue.

10:00: Star Tribune writer Rachel Blount joins the show for a look at the World Cup cross-country ski event at Wirth Park this weekend. A huge crowd is expected for an event many years in the making -- one that wouldn't be possible without the work of Minnesota's Jessie Diggins.

26:00: The Wolves cruised into the All-Star break with another lopsided win, but things will heat up after the break. ... Caitlin Clark continues to amaze. ... Rob Manfred is speaking Rand's language when it comes to streaming games.

