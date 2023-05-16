The Museum of Russian Art

Pay nothing to see the rich history and heritage of Russian art on "free Thursday night." In addition to the permanent collection, you also can soak in the current exhibitions like "Premonition of a Russian Dystopia" and "Ukraine Defiant: Paintings by Elena Kalman." The free night also features a mini violin concert by the Bach Society of Minnesota that will last for all of 20 minutes. (6-9 p.m. Thu., 5500 Stevens Av., Mpls. tmora.org)

70's Magic Sunshine Band

The burbs are rockin' by heading back to the 1970s. Dress the part in your favorite throwback attire and head to a period party at Lookout Bar & Grill's when it celebrates its 65th anniversary. (8 p.m. Wed., 8672 Pineview Ln., Maple Grove. lookoutbarandgrill.com)

Art-A-Whirl

Northeast Minneapolis turns the volume up for its annual art festival. More than 70 locations will host demonstrations by artists, interactive activities and live music. Restaurants and breweries also will open their doors. (5-10 p.m. Fri.; noon-8 p.m. Sat.; noon-5 p.m. Sun. Check nemaa.org/art-a-whirl for locations)

New Eyes Festival

Playwrights, directors and actors converge at this annual play-reading festival. The event is part of Theater Mu's AAPI Generations Conference, and this year's featured playwrights are Katie Chin and Madhuri Shekar. Advance registration is required for the performances. (7:30 p.m. Sat.; noon & 1:30 p.m. Sun. Park Square Theatre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul. theatermu.org)

Fraser Festival

This year's sensory-friendly event for families impacted by autism focuses on the body's senses. Explore taste with treats from food vendors, smell during a garden activity and use your ears during a silent disco. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. Advance registration requested. 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. fraser.org)

Solar Boat Regatta

Science-savvy students will race boats adapted to run on solar power at the 31st annual regatta. Categories include speed, slalom and endurance. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. Riley Lake, 9180 Riley Lake Road, Eden Prairie. mnrenewables.org)

Mainstreet Day

Here's a fair for those who scoff at trends, fast fashion and mainstream goods. More than 140 vendors will show off their handcrafted jewelry, fine art, clothing, toys and garden decor. (9 a.m.-4 p.m. On Mainstreet between 7th and 12th Avs., Hopkins. jcihopkins.com)

Holz Farm Spring Festival

It's a history lesson, but a fun one that comes with a hayride, tours of a farmhouse and live music. Peek into how families from the Great Depression through World War II thrived in rural life. (11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. $3. 4665 Manor Drive, Eagan. cityofeagan.com)

Tuesday Comedy Night

This open mic is for folks who want to laugh or be laughed at. Stephen Brandau hosts as an aroma of Mexican fare swirls around. (Orale Mexican Eats, 5447 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls. www.facebook.com)

