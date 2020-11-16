Day 4 at Augusta

Keep that card

Marc Leishman: Shot a 4-under 68 with eagles at the par-5 second and the par-5 13th. For that, he goes home with four crystal highball glasses (a pair for each eagle). He finished 8 under for the tournament and in a tie for 13th.

Toss that card

Abraham Ancer: Entered the final round tied for second at 12 under, four shots behind Dustin Johnson, but his chances were derailed when he was 4 over for the day after seven holes. He shot 76 and ended up tied for 13th in his first Masters.

On the course with …

Dustin Johnson: Among those who congratulated Johnson as he walked off the 18th green was Bubba Watson, who had his moment in the spotlight eight years earlier. Johnson motioned to the green jacket of the 2012 winner and said: “I’ve always wanted one of those.”

Masters moment

Even Tiger Woods felt that surge of emotion after helping Johnson into his new green jacket (size 42 long) in Butler Cabin. Woods stood at the edge of the green and watched the new champion receive the silver, clubhouse-shaped trophy. “This is awesome,” Woods said in a stage whisper to no one in particular.

Chip shots

• Before a 10 at No. 12 on Sunday, Woods’ highest score on a hole at the Masters was eight (done twice). He avoided his worst score ever at Augusta by one stroke. He had a 77 in the third round of his first appearance, in 1995, when he was still an amateur.

• The Dustin Johnson who won the Masters is the same Dustin Johnson who withdrew from the 3M Open in Blaine 116 days ago with a score of 7 over.

• Johnson was the 16th player to lead by four shots or more going into the final round at Augusta. Only four players have failed to win from that position: Ken Venturi in 1956, Ed Sneed in 1979, Greg Norman in 1996 and Rory McIlroy in 2011.

• Andy Ogletree, a Mississippi native who played at Georgia Tech, was the low amateur.

Key hole

No. 6, 185-yard par 3: His four-shot lead down to one, Johnson hit to 6 feet for birdie. Sungjae Im was just over the back, chipped to 3 feet and missed the par putt. Johnson’s lead was back to three shots, and he led by at least two shots the rest of the way.

Quote of the day

“Would you mind not hitting the ball while I’m talking?” — CBS color commentator Nick Faldo, who could barely get a word in before the no-nonsense Johnson hit his approach shot at the 18th.

A look back

Johnson will go down as one of three major winners in 2020. Collin Morikawa won the PGA Championship, and Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open. The British Open was canceled.

A look ahead

The next major, and the first of 2021 (if the pandemic allows), is 144 days away. It’s the Masters, of course. The last major that was played consecutively was the PGA Championship when it was held in August 1970 and February 1971.

News services