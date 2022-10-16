This is the third part of a 50-day feature looking back at the 50 years since Minnesota's high school football state tournaments began. Part 1 is here. Part 2 is here.

Year: 2019

"That's football, man. I couldn't have played it any better." — Jalen Suggs, SMB

Jalen Suggs knew exactly what was coming.

"The quarterback was going to roll right, he was going to put it right there and I was going to jump it, knock it down and go jump up in the crowd," said Suggs, a senior quarterback/safety for St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake.

Instead, all he got on the pass was a fingertip. The result was a two-point conversion completion from Rocori senior quarterback Jack Steil to senior wide receiver Andrew Anderson, giving the Spartans a 22-21 overtime victory and the Class 4A title. Suggs threw a touchdown pass and the Wolfpack kicked the extra point on the opening possession of the extra session.

"I knew I had to go to my best wide receiver, and I trusted that he would make the play," Steil said.

Three other finals presented big moments or featured big performances in 2019:

Wayzata players and fans celebrated together.

Wayzata senior running back Christian Vasser carried a Prep Bowl record 49 times in a 35-20 triumph over Champlin Park in Class 6A. He rushed for 285 yards and tied a Prep Bowl record with five touchdowns.

Chaska put together a frantic 10-play, 80-yard drive, concluding with a 1-yard touchdown run by senior Stevo Klotz with 42 seconds remaining, to beat St. Thomas Academy 10-7 in Class 5A. "Wow. Exciting game. Good finish," Chaska coach Bryan Dahl said.

Pierz senior running back Matthias Algarin scored on an 1-yard run with 38 seconds left as Pierz rallied to beat Dassel-Cokato 28-27 in Class 3A. He ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns. "That's what he does," Pierz coach Dan Saehr said. "The kid's a playmaker."

Pierz running back Matthias Algarin emerged a hero.

State championship games

Class 6A: Wayzata 35, Champlin Park 20

Class 5A: Chaska 10, St. Thomas Academy 7

Class 4A: Rocori 22, St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake 21 (OT)

Class 3A: Pierz 28, Dassel-Cokato 27

Class 2A: Caledonia 26, Minneapolis North 0

Class 1A: Blooming Prairie 41, BOLD 15

Nine-Man: Mountain Lake Area 22, Hancock 14