We celebrate now a moment that began five decades ago: It's the 50th year of Minnesota's high school football state tournament.
Here's how we're partying: Every day through Dec. 2, we'll revive memories of the state tournament a year at a time, with stories, quotes, photos and scores. Writer Ron Haggstrom began with last year, discussing the 2021 champions, and we'll count backward to 1972.
Why the Dec. 2 timing? Because we'll turn our attention then to the Prep Bowl finals, rescheduled for Dec. 2-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium from their usual Thanksgiving weekend dates because the Vikings have a Thanksgiving night game.
About this series
A day-by-day look back at the 50 years of football state tournaments in Minnesota.
