Overheard before Friday's football game at St. Michael-Albertville, a Knights student fan telling his buddy how he chose cold-weather apparel over something more fashionable.

Visiting Maple Grove also found dressing for success called for more grit, less glamour. The Crimson, ranked first in Class 6A and in the Metro Top 10, remained undefeated with a 30-0 victory. When his passes failed to connect, senior quarterback Jacob Kilzer put his feet down.

He built a 20-0 halftime lead for the Crimson (7-0). On the first touchdown drive, Kilzer recorded runs of 20 and 29 yards and scored on a 3-yard run. His 38-yard dash produced a second Crimson touchdown.

Not that Kilzer meant to do it the hard way. On each drive, a deep ball just missed connecting with a receiver for a score.

Senior kicker Connor Fournier booted first-half field goals traveling 32 and 26 yards, the latter ensuring points after an interception by teammate Jackson Powers.

St. Michael-Albertville (3-4), which entered Friday's game with two consecutive victories, started the second half with its most promising drive of the game. But the Knights turned the ball over on downs at Maple Grove's 19-yard line.

Fournier and Kilzer were not finished. In the fourth quarter, Fournier improved to 3-for-3 on field goals, and Kilzer added a 31-yard touchdown run. He has run for at least 100 yards in four games this season.